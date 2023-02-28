SVG and CARICOM engaged in discussion to address intra-regional travel issues

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other countries in CARICOM are currently engaged in discussions to address the issue of intra-regional air travel.

Word of this came from Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Carlos James, during a News Conference on Monday.

Minister James said the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is preparing a report that will guide the financing of a more efficient intra-regional air travel service.

Minister James said both Caribbean Airlines and Inter-Caribbean Airlines are expected to expand their fleets this year, to address the demand for travel within the region.

Minister James said regional leaders are hoping to address the issue of intra-regional travel with urgency, to fill the void left by LIAT.

