Eight New Members inducted into the Lions Club St Vincent South

Eight new members were inducted as members of the Lions Club St. Vincent South, during ceremony on weekend.

Delivering remarks at Saturday’s ceremony, President of the Lions Club St. Vincent South, Lion Dionne John commended the new members of the organization.

Miss John noted that the organization affords its members tremendous opportunities to excel in life and she encouraged the new members to continue being leaders and caring for others.

Meanwhile Past District Governor, Lion Isaac Solomon said the induction ceremony represents an expansion of the club’s ability to serve its communities for generations to come.

