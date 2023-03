The Sustainable Grenadines Incorporated (SUSGREN) said it is this year embarking on the second phase of the Ashton Lagoon Restoration Project on the Grenadine Island of Union Island.

SUSGREN is a trans-boundary Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), which operates between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, and focusses on issues of marine protection, conservation and stewardship of the environment.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

