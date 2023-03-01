Ministry of Tourism to begin national consultation on tourism this month

The Ministry of Tourism will be launching a National Consultation on Tourism this month.

This was disclosed by Minister of Tourism Carlos James during a News Conference on Monday.

Minister James said the consultations will be held as part of the Ministry’s ongoing effort to transform this country’s tourism sector.

Minister James outlined the importance of the initiative for the tourism sector.

The National Consultation on Tourism is expected to take place in all districts across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

