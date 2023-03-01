SVG and Air Canada remain in discussions regarding temporary suspension of flights

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is already in discussions with Air Canada, in relation to the airline’s temporary suspension of flights to this country for the summer.

That’s the word from Chief Executive Officer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority Glen Beache.

Mr. Beache explained that Canada’s new regulations relating to flight time for crew members have impacted the airline’s service to this destination.

Mr. Beache said the decision by Air Canada has adversely impacted St. Vincent and the Grenadines, but he noted that the Tourism Authority has put forward a solution to address the issue.

Air Canada’s service to St. Vincent is operated from the Pearson International Airport to Argyle International Airport on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The airline said following its summer suspension, it will resume its flights to this country in the fall.

