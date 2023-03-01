Beneficiary of NBC Radio’s Medical Fund expresses gratitude to the Corporation

Beneficiaries of NBC Radio’s Medical Fund are continuing to express gratitude to the Corporation for assistance in accessing medical aid.

The Corporation raises funds to replenish its Medical Fund through the hosting of its annual Love Boogie Charity Dance.

One beneficiary of the Medical Fund, Neeka Anderson-Isaacs said when she had to travel overseas for medical attention she received much needed assistance from NBC Radio and this has changed her life for the better.

Mrs. Anderson-Isaacs described NBC’s Love Boogie event as a venture of love and she encouraged everyone to support the activity so that more people can receive assistance for health-related issues.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

