NBA Results

Kevin Durant scored 23 points on 10 of 15 shooting in his debut for the Phoenix Suns to help them snap Charlotte Hornets’ 5-game winning streak with a wire to wire 105-91 victory in the NBA last night.

Devin Booker scored 37 points and Deandre Ayton had 16 points and 16 rebounds in Phoenix Suns’ seventh victory in 10 games. Chris Paul added 11 assists.

Charlotte Hornets played without LaMelo Ball who underwent season-ending surgery yesterday to repair a fracture in his right ankle. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 26 points, and Terry Rozier added 20.

Detroit Pistons called one too many timeouts, helping Chicago Bulls hold on for a 117-115 win over them. Boston Celtics claimed a 117113 victory over Cleveland Cavaliers. New York Knicks claimed their seventh straight victory, beating Brooklyn Nets 142-118.

Philadelphia 76ers won from Miami Heat 119-96.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and the NBA leading Milwaukee Bucks hit a season-high 26 three-pointers in a 139-117 win over Orlando Magic for their 16th straight victory. Memphis Grizzlies breezed past Houston Rockets 113-99 to send them to their 11th straight loss; Los Angeles Lakers had the better of Oklahoma City Thunder 123-117, and New Orleans Pelicans beat Portland Trail Blazers 121-110 in the first showdown between Damian Lillard and former Portland Trail Blazers team-mate, CJ McCollum.

