Results of the SVGCC Invitational Volleyball Championship match

Defending champions, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Team 1 made a winning start to the 2023 St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Volleyball Championship yesterday at the Campus at Villa.

In the opening match of the Championship they defeated the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Team 2 25-9, 25-8, 25-22.

Associates Combined won yesterday’s second match by default because their opponents, the Division of Technical and Vocational Education failed to show up, and have withdrawn from the Championship.

As a result, the fixtures have had to be revised, with the four remaining teams to play each other twice to decide the finalists.

The Championship will continue on Friday when the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Team 2 will play against Associates Combined at 2.00 p. m, and the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Team 1 will oppose the Division of Technical Education.

