Fulham reached the quarter-finals of the English FA Cup for the first time since 2010 after defeating Leeds United 2-0 in an all-Premier League match at Craven Cottage in West London last night.

Goals by Portugal’s midfielder, Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon continued the feel-good factor at the club, who are sixth in the Premier League after last season’s promotion from the Championship.

They are now just two wins from a first FA Cup final since 1975.

