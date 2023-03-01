Brighton beats Stoke city 1-0

Brighton’s hopes of securing a first major trophy remain alive as Evan Ferguson’s first-half goal proved enough to secure a place in the FA Cup sixth round with a 1-0 win over Stoke City.

Ferguson’s far-post goal saw off a battling Stoke City, who came closest to equalising when defender Axel Tuanzebe sent a far-post header across goal and narrowly wide.

It is Brighton’s third quarter-final appearance in six years, having previously only been there twice in their entire history.

They reached the final in 1983, when they were beaten in a replay by Manchester United, and the semi-final in 2019, when they lost to Manchester City.

