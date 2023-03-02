Dr. Kishore Shallow announces his intention to run for CWI President

Dr. Kishore Shallow, the Vice President of Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that he will seek election as President of CWI at its Annual General Meeting on 25th March in Antigua and Barbuda.

In a statement released in Barbados yesterday, Dr. Shallow expressed gratitude to the territories for reposing confidence in him, understanding that the continued effort to reinvigorate West Indies cricket was a mammoth task which required capable and progressive leadership.

Dr. Shallow said: “My experience in cricket administration at the various levels has positioned me uniquely to understand the requirements to advance West Indies cricket, and I remain committed to this, while serving all stakeholders in the pursuit of sporting excellence”.

He announced that his “Pushing the Boundaries” manifesto will be launched on 6th March across the region and published across various international platforms.

Dr. Shallow noted that the manifesto represented new innovative leadership, and demonstrated strategic and practical planning, with cultural alignments.

A graduate of Walden University in Minnesota with a Doctorate in Business Administration specialising in Financial Management, Dr. Shallow also attained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Wales, Cardiff, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Business Computing from the University of Sunderland.

He served as President of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association from 2014 – 2020, and is currently President of the Windward Islands Cricket Board to which he was elected in 2019.

Dr. Shallow also chaired the Franchise Review Committee, and played an integral role in stabilising the financial state of Cricket West Indies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

