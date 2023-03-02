Union Island Tourist Board to host activities on the Grenadine Island each month

The Union Island Tourist Board is planning to host activities on the Grenadine Island every month, to further promote local tourism.

That’s the word from Chairman of the Board, Stanton Gomes, who was speaking with NBC News following the successful conclusion of this year’s Conch Festival.

Mr. Gomes said the Board will be working with individuals and organizations throughout Union Island, to ensure that the Grenadine island is a hive of activity year-round.

He said this is being done, to stimulate economic activity on the Island outside of the Tourism Season.

