Business Information Session for the On-Site Interns convened at NIS Conference Room

Representatives of local businesses participating in the On-Site Internship Programme converged at the NIS Conference Room this morning for a Business Information Session.

The session provided a forum for participating businesses to present an outline of the expectations, roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders in ensuring the success of the programme.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Chamber of Industry and Commerce Anthony Regisford underscored the importance of good business ethics.

He said the businesses participating in the On-Site programme have a responsibility to demonstrate to the Interns that they have a good business culture.

The selected participants for the On-Site Internship Programme will be placed at private sector businesses across a wide range of industries and they will receive a monthly stipend that is commensurate with their achieved levels of education and skillset.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves has expressed gratitude to the local Businesses which are participating in the On-Site Internship Programme.

The program will be implemented by the Economic Planning Division with oversight functions performed by a steering committee.

Delivering remarks at this morning’s event, Minister Gonsalves thanked the Businesses for their support.

And, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Peter Sha Li Lan highlighted the importance of private-public sector partnerships.

The Republic of China (Taiwan) is contributing approximately 500-thousand US dollars to the On-Site programme.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves outlined the philosophy of the Unity Labour Party, ULP Government, and explained how the On Site programme fits into this framework.

