Tourism minister highlights the intentions of nation wide tourism consultations

The nation-wide Tourism Consultations which are set to get underway here at the end of this month, are intended, among other things, to raise awareness among Vincentians on the mainland about their roles in the tourism sector.

The point was made by Tourism Minister Carlos James, during a News Conference on Monday.

Minister James said this initiative forms part of the Ministry’s thrust to transform this country’s tourism sector.

Minister James noted that tourism is everyone’s business and Vincentians have a collective responsibility to build and improve on this country’s tourism product.

The National Tourism Consultations will commence at the end of March and will culminate at the end of the year.

