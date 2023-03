MRS CECELIA MC CARTHUR DURRANT better known as SIS of Canada formerly of Bequia, Paul’s Avenue and Edinboro died on Saturday February 11th at the age of 77. The funeral takes place on Saturday March 11th at the Prayer Palace, 1111 Arrow Road, South Finch Avenue. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Beech-Wood Cemetery, Jane Street, Concord, Ontario, Canada.

