Winners of WEP business plan competition receive prizes

The three Winners of the Women’s Empowerment Project (WEP) Business Plan Competition received their awards and a sum of EC$ 26,000 each at a prize giving ceremony this morning at the Embassy of the Republic (China) Taiwan.

The financial assistance granted to the women entrepreneurs is to help them to enhance their businesses.

Speaking at the prize giving ceremony, Project/Training and Education Coordinator of the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) Keisha Phillips thanked the Taiwanese government for investing in Vincentian women entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to SVG, Peter Sha-Li-Lan congratulated the recipients of the Business Plan Awards.

Today’s Prize Giving Ceremony marked the final activity under the Women’s Empowerment project an initiative of the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

