Several Local sites to see development this year

The Ministry of Tourism will be focusing increasingly on the development of a number of tourism sites, as efforts continue here to transform this country’s Tourism sector.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James said significant resources have been allocated to the development of these sites in recent months.

Minister James said over 500-thousand thousand dollars has been allocated in the 2023 National Budget to improve existing tourism sites across the country. But he noted that steps will also be taken to develop new sites over the next few months.

Minister James said work will also commence this year on the rehabilitation of the Fort Charlotte Site.

