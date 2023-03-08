PM Gonsalves commends Vincentian female entrepreneurs

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has commended the nation’s Women Entrepreneurs for their hard work and dedication.

Speaking during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, the Prime Minister noted that many of the beneficiaries of the PRYME programme are Women.

The global campaign theme for International Women’s day this year is: Embrace Equity

The theme focusses on the systemic barriers that perpetuate the gender imbalance in science, technology, and innovation, and it calls for women’s full participation and leadership in these fields.

It also advocates for the use of technology and innovation to advance gender equality.

