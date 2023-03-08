Vincentians urged to learn more about SVG’s heritage and culture

Vincentians are being encouraged to seek out information on the culture and heritage of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as activities are held to celebrate National Heroes and Heritage Month.

The appeal has come from Activities Co-ordinator for the Fancy Unity Farmers’ Co-operative, Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis.

The Fancy Unity Farmers’ Co-operative is collaborating with the Fancy Chapter of the North Windward Tourism Association to host the Fancy National Heroes Day Festival, next Tuesday March 14th, National Heroes Day.

Mr. Francis said while many Vincentians are patriotic, it is important that more persons learn about the rich culture and heritage of the country so they can celebrate the contribution of nation builders.

