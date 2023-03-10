Barrouallie Government School host activities for numeracy week

Mathematics will come to life on Monday, as the Barrouallie Government School hosts activities for numeracy week under the theme “Math in Real Life”.

Teacher at the school, Nadia Muckett says the week of mathematic activities will highlight the importance of the subject in full-filled way.

Muckett says the week of activities is geared at encouraging the students to develop an appreciation for Mathematics.

She is encouraging parents and guardians and members of the community to attend the week of activities.

