SVG Among countries observing World Kidney Day today

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among countries across the globe observing World Kidney Day today.

World Kidney Day is a global health awareness campaign focusing on the importance of the kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide

The day is observed annually on the 2nd Thursday in March, and the theme for this year is Kidney Health for All-Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable

Specialist in Internal Medicine and Nephrologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Twana Browne-Caesar, noted the relevance of this year’s theme.

