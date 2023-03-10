Today is World Kidney Day

St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined the rest of the world on Thursday, March 9th to observe World Kidney Day.

Specialist in Internal Medicine and Nephrologist at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Twana Browne-Caesar said they hosted a ceremony at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center in Georgetown specifically targeting school children in the area.

Dr. Browne Caesar said the goal of the activity was to raise awareness among the students about chronic kidney diseases.

World Kidney Day, observed annually on the 2nd Thursday in March, is a global health awareness campaign focusing on the importance of the kidneys and reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide.

