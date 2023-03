St. Vincent and the Grenadines has already disseminated the work plan which would guide its operations, as President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, CELAC.

And Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said several meetings have already been held, to carry forward the work of the organization.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s CELAC report.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print