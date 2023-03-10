Minister Carlos James commends the SVG teachers credit union

Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James has commended the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Co-operative Credit Union for its continued commitment towards the development of the nation’s Creative and Cultural industry.

His commendation came earlier this week as he delivered remarks at the media launch for the 2023 National School Bands showcase.

Minister James said the Teachers Credit Union has been on board since the inception of the program, and this year they have increased their sponsorship and commitment to the event.

Minister James said his Ministry is also looking at other projects which would further assist with the development of the talent among the nation’s youths.

Some two hundred students will showcase their talent in this year’s edition of the National School Bands Showcase, which is slated for Saturday March 25th at the Cruise Ship Terminal

The event has been dubbed: Essence.

