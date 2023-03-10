Local Barrister at Law suggests that trials should be conducted without Jury

A suggestion has been made here for High Court Trials to be conducted without a Jury.

Local Barrister at Law and Solicitor Adrian Odle made the suggestion, during the On The Beat program, aired on NBC Radio on Monday night.

Discussing the topic: Beyond Reasonable Doubt, Mr. Odle noted that members of the Jury are not trained in legal issues, and should not play a pivotal role in the process that leads to sentencing.

And he suggested that St. Vincent and the Grenadines moves towards trials by Judge only.

Meanwhile, Assistant Superintendent of Police and Officer in-charge of the Legal Research and Polices Unit of the Police Force, John Ballah agreed with the suggestion to move towards trials by Judge only.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

