Government appeals court’s decision in favor of public sector employees

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is appealing the Court judgment which ruled in favour of Public Sector Workers who lost their jobs under the Government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate of 2021.

High Court Judge, Justice Esco Henry ruled in the High Court this week that the Government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and the subsequent terminations were unconstitutional and void.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Government is satisfied that the actions which it took when COVID-19 was rampant, were correct.

The Prime Minister said the Government has been advised by a number of legal professionals on this matter.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that the issue raises a number of questions which have wider implications.

