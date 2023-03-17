Chances International Ministries to host a women’s retreat

Women from across the country will come together for a Retreat tomorrow, to be hosted by Chances International Ministries

Chances International is a faith-based non-profit organization working to provide opportunities for empowerment and influencing lives to change their world.

President and Founder of the organisation, Andrea Thomas said tomorrow’s Women’s Retreat will take place at the Hotel Alexandrina from 9:00am.

She said the Retreat will feature a range of fun activities for women, as well as a number of powerful speakers.

One of the speakers for this Saturday’s Women’s Retreat, Eleeta Francis of Boston Massachusetts in the United States said the event is being held to bring women together as part of activities to coincide with International Women’s Day, which was observed this month.

