The Youlou Arts Foundation is preparing to host a Women’s Craft Fair from this afternoon as part of a series of activities to coincide with International Women’s Month.

Founder of the organization, Camille Saunders-Musser said the Craft Fair will feature the work of women from across the country at the Youlou Arts Centre at Villa, throughout this entire weekend.

Mrs. Saunders-Musser said there will be a wide range of craft on display and also for sale.

