“Steel-Lettos Women in Entertainment” has been postponed

The Steel-Lettos Women in Entertainment event, which was scheduled to be staged this weekend by the Youlou Pan Movement (YPM) has been postponed.

President of the organization, Rodney Small said the event was scheduled to take place at the Botanical Gardens this Sunday March 19th but had to be postponed due to circumstances beyond their control.

Mr. Small thanked all lovers of Steel Pan Music for their continued patience and support and gave the assurance that efforts are continuing to host the Steel-Lettos event.

