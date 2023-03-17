Vincentian population’s obesity rate increases

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is raising awareness on Obesity in light of the increase in cases among the Vincentian population.

So says Community Dietician in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Alicia Ferdinand while speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Programme this morning.

Meanwhile, Community Nutrition Officer in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Inka Scott Johnson outlined the causes of obesity and encouraged Vincentians to practice healthy habits.

Obesity is a complex disease that occurs when an individual’s weight is higher than what is considered healthy for his or her height.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

