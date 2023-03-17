The next meeting of parliament is slated for next week

Four Bills are listed to receive their first reading at a meeting of Parliament scheduled to take place next week.

The Co-operative Societies Amendment Bill; the Anti-Terrorist Financing Bill; the Insurance Amendment Bill; and the Chief Engineer Amendment Bill are listed to receive their first reading.

There are also 21 questions listed for oral answers from the Opposition.

The Order paper also includes a Motion on Post-Secondary and Tertiary Education from Government Senator, Ashelle Morgan.

There is also a Motion on Crime from Leader of the Opposition Dr. Godwin Friday.

The Meeting of Parliament is scheduled to take place on Tuesday March 21st at 10am at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown.

