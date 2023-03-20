“Billy” Heaven pulls out of CWI Presidential race

President of the Jamaica Cricket Association, ‘Billy’ Heaven has confirmed that he has pulled out of the race to become the next President of Cricket West Indies.

Heaven was set to contest the Presidential election with CWI’s current Vice President, Dr. Kishore Shallow after being nominated by the Jamaica Cricket Association and securing the support of the Barbados Cricket Association, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board and the Guyana Cricket Board.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, the support of two of the countries shifted to the camp of Dr. Shallow, who is also President of the Windward Islands Cricket Board.

Haven’s withdrawal means that Dr. Shallow will be elected unopposed to replace Ricky Skerritt at the Annual General Meeting on 25th of this month in Antigua and Barbuda.

Dr. Shallow will thus become the first Vincentian to head Cricket West Indies and the second person from the Windward Islands to do so after St Lucian, Julian Hunte.

