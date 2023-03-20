National Netball Championship officially commences

There was a splash of colour at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose yesterday afternoon as the 2023 Bank of St Vincent and Grenadines National Netball Championship opened yesterday afternoon.

Most of the 25 registered teams took part in the Opening Ceremony which included a parade of the teams from Victoria Park to the Netball Centre, addresses by the President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association, Natasha Baptiste, other Sports Officials, as well as the sponsors.

In the Opening match, Dutch Lady Clinchers defeated the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 47-25 in the 2nd Division Championship, and All Stars Men’s 2 defeated All Star Men’s 1 36-24 in a Friendly match.

All Stars won the Best Uniformed Team and the Best Banner Awards.

Today at 5.00 p. m, Sion Hill Sports Club 2 will play against Courage Bakery Success Radio Netters 2 in the 3rd Division, and at 5.45 p. m, Courage Bakery Success Radio Netters 1 will meet Sion Hill Sports Club 1 at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.

