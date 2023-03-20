Langley Park Government School kicks off activities for numeracy week

The Langley Park Government School kicked off its activities today to celebrate Numeracy Week at the school.

Coordinator of the school’s Numeracy Committee Sherry-Anna Nanton outlined the activities which she said are geared at promoting Mathematics in a fun-filled manner.

Nanton said the week of activities will also help pupils to develop an appreciation for the subject and she is encouraging everyone to join the school to celebrate these activities.

The activities are being held under the theme Mistake Allow Thinking to Happen.

