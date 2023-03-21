Two additional weekly flights to be added to Caribbean Airlines

Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Carlos James says two additional weekly flights will be added to the JFK-Argyle route this summer by Caribbean Airlines.

Minister James made the announcement during a News Conference hosted by the Ministry yesterday.

Caribbean Airlines currently operates a non-stop weekly service between St. Vincent and the Grenadines’, Argyle International Airport and New York’s, John F. Kennedy International Airport every Wednesday.

The airline made its inaugural flight to this destination on March 14, 2018.

