NBA Results

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 59 points as Golden State Warriors snapped an 11-game on the road losing streak with a 121-108 victory over Houston Rockets in the NBA last night.

Curry finished with 30 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, while Thompson added 29 points and seven rebounds. They combined to shoot 21-for-44 overall and 10-for-28 from 3-point range to pace Golden State Warriors.

Memphis Grizzlies trailed by 13 points at the end of three quarters but outscored Dallas Mavericks 29-12 in the fourth to earn a hard-fought 112-108 home win.

Charlotte Hornets wiped out a 21-point first half deficit to defeat Indiana Pacers 115-109. Chicago Bulls outlasted Philadelphia 76ers 109-105 in overtime.

Minnesota Timberwolves edged New York Knicks 140-134, and the short-handed Utah Jazz earned a 128-124 victory over Sacramento Kings.

