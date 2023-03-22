National School Bands Showcase “Essence” kicks off this Saturday

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture and the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Co-operative Credit Union will present the National School Bands Showcase dubbed “Essence” on March 25that the Cruise Ship Terminal Lawn.

Speaking on NBC ‘s TALK YUH TALK Programme on Tuesday, Coordinator of the showcase Rodney Small said this year’s event, which will cater to local patrons and cruise visitors, promises to be an exciting one.

Meanwhile, Marketing Manager of the Teachers Cooperative Credit Union Melissa Yorke Nicholls pledged the company’s commitment to the festival.

Some two hundred students will be given the opportunity to showcase their talents at this weekend’s event.

