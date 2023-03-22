GHS wins National French Spelling Bee Competition

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Grammar School hosted its annual National French Spelling Bee Competition and Expo on Monday March 20th, at the Methodist Church Hall.

The competition saw the participation of eight secondary schools from across the country.

French Teacher and Coordinator of the event, Junior Drigo commended the principals of the schools for their participation in this year’s event.

Drigo, who is passionate about French, highlighted the importance of the language.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Girls High School won this year’s competition. This year’s event also included a special presentation of awards to six outstanding French Teachers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Picture by: One News St.Vincent

