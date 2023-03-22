Ministry of Agriculture and National Parks and Beaches Authority partner to host information sessions

Students from various learning institutions across the country were exposed to information about the important role that the forest plays in everyday life and their role in taking care of this critical resource.

Forestry Supervisor Casmus McLeod said the Forestry Services partnered with the National Parks and Beaches Authority to host the information sessions leading up to the International Day of Forests which was celebrated on Tuesday.

He was speaking at an exhibition on Tuesday which was the first of a two-day exhibition held to jointly celebrate the International Day Forests which was celebrated on Tuesday and World Water Day which is being celebrated today, Wednesday.

