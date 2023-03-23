Vincentians encouraged to wear Garifuna colours tomorrow

The Department of Culture is encouraging Vincentians to demonstrate pride in their history and heritage, by wearing Garifuna colours tomorrow , Friday March 24th.

The appeal came from Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne as activities continue to celebrate National Heroes and Heritage Month with the theme: Appreciating Our Identity, Preserving Our Heritage with Pride.

Miss Browne said the public response to the Garifuna Colours Day has been very positive thus far.

She said there are two Fridays remaining in the month of March and she is encouraging persons to wear their Garifuna colours with pride on both Fridays.

