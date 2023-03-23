Owia Arrowroot Factory building intended to serve as a tourist attraction

Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar said plans are in place to use the Owia Arrowroot Factory building as a tourist attraction site.

Minister Caesar made the disclosure, as he responded to a question in Parliament on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Hon. Shivern John.

Senator John was seeking to determine if the Government would be renovating the building, which was damaged by Hurricane Elsa and the eruptions of La Soufriere Volcano.

Minister Caesar also disclosed that the equipment at the Owia Arrowroot Factory Building would be preserved.

The Government is planning to relocate the Owia Arrowroot Factor to a new facility in Orange Hill.

