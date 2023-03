Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment, Hon. St. Clair Prince said 424 amputations have been carried out by local Health authorities over the past five years.

He made the statement as he responded to a question in Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister Prince outlined the support and assistance given to persons who have had amputations, through the Physiotherapy Department.

He said the Ministry of Health expects to have Prosthetic services available in the country by year end.

