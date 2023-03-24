A National Schools’ Band will be created

A National Schools’ Band will be established following the National Secondary School Bands Showcase which is scheduled to take place on the lawn of the Kingstown Cruise Terminal, tomorrow (Saturday March 25).

So says Coordinator of the National Secondary School Bands Showcase Rodney Small while speaking on NBC Radio earlier this week.

He said they will be recruiting the members for this band from the various school bands that are participating in the showcase.

The 2023 edition of the National Secondary School Bands Showcase dubbed Essence, is coordinated by the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the SVG Teachers’ Co-operative Credit Union.

Some two hundred students from fifteen secondary schools across the country will participate in tomorrow’s showcase.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

