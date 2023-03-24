Renowned Surgeon Dr. Sir Cecil Cyrus passes away

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is mourning the loss of Dr. Sir Cecil Cyrus, who died at his home this morning (Friday March 24th ) at the age of 94.

The renowned Surgeon, originally from Layou has been described by his colleagues as a national hero for reforming healthcare in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Dr. Cyrus served for 13 years as the lone surgical specialist at the then Colonial Hospital (now the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital), then for 30 years at his private Botanic Hospital.

Following his retirement in 2022, Dr. Cyrus transformed the Botanic Hospital into the Dr. Cecil Cyrus Museum.

He was also the author of several books including ‘A Clinical and Pathological Atlas: The Records of a Surgeon in St Vincent, The West Indies’ and ‘A Dream Come True – The Autobiography of a Caribbean Surgeon’.

Sir Cecil was knighted on March 20, 2019 during a visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines by His Royal Highness Prince Charles (now King Charles III) for services to medicine and health services.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

