Local Arrowroot Farmers can look forward to receiving financial assistance from the Government this year.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar made the disclosure in Parliament on Tuesday as he responded to a question from a Member of the Opposition.

The Agriculture Minister said the Government has been providing assistance to arrowroot farmers whose crops were impacted by the eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

