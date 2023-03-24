Ministry of Health receives medical equipment from the Taiwan

Ambassador of the Republic of China, Taiwan to St.Vincent and the Grenadines His Excellency, Peter Sha Li Lan handed over a quantity of emergency response medical equipment to the Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Hon. St. Clair Prince this morning (Friday March 24) at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference Room.

The equipment are for use in the Public Health Emergency Response Enhancement Project, which is being carried out by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, through the Health Security Unit of the Ministry of Health, and the Taiwan Technical Mission.

Speaking at this morning’s handing over ceremony the Taiwanese Ambassador said he is pleased to hand over the equipment to the Ministry of Health for this important project.

Meanwhile, Minister Prince expressed gratitude to the Government of the Republic of China, Taiwan for the equipment which will boost this country’s capacity to respond to public health emergencies.

The Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Project was officially kicked off on November 2nd, 2021, and is expected to run for four years.

