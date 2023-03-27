2023 Edition of Gospel Fest launches

The SVG Gospel Fest Committee will officially launch the 2023 edition of the Digicel SVG Gospel Fest on Tuesday March 28th at the Peace Memorial.

This year’s Festival will be held from April 2nd to 30th, with the theme: A Glorious Celebration of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Co-ordinator of the SVG Gospel Fest Committee Michael Peters said a number of top local gospel artistes including Pearl McMaster are scheduled to perform at the opening of the festival.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the SVG Gospel Fest Committee, Leroy Browne outlined the purpose of the Gospel Festival which is now in its 21st year.

Tuesday’s launch will be held at the Peace Memorial Hall from 9:30am and will hear addresses from Chairman of the SVG Gospel Fest Committee, Leroy Browne, Minister of Culture Hon. Carlos James, Chief Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne, and representatives of the various sponsors.

