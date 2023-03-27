The “Father of Squash” Sir Cecil Cyrus is celebrated for his outstanding contributions to squash

The father of Squash in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Sir Cecil Cyrus died peacefully on Friday morning at his home here in Kingstown. He was 94 years.

Born in the town of Layou on the Western coast of St Vincent, a surgeon by profession, Sir Cecil introduced Squash to St Vincent and the Grenadines in 1966, established the St Vincent and the Grenadines Squash Association, became its first President, and served for many years in the office.

During that time, primarily with his own funding, Sir Cecil built squash courts on his properties at the main Road in and out of Kingstown from the Leeward side of the island and at Belvedere on the eastern coast of the island.

Under special arrangements with the Anglican Community here, Sir Cecil also, helped to finance, and spearheaded the construction of a 3-court modern, International Squash Complex on land owned by the Anglican Church at Bishop’s College Kingstown.

That complex became the venue for national, regional and international Squash Championships.

It has since been bought by the National Lotteries Authority for its Headquarters, but two squash courts are still within the building.

Regarded as the father of squash in St Vincent and the Grenadines because he introduced the sport to the country, established and led the St Vincent and the Grenadines Squash Association for many years, and spearheaded and helped to finance the construction here of three squash courts, one of them to international standard.

