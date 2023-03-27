Dr. Kishore Shallow officially elected as president of Cricket West Indies

Dr. Kishore Shallow was formally elected unopposed as the new president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) at its Annual General Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda last Saturday.

Dr. Shallow, a Vincentian, who had been Vice President for the past 4 years succeeded Kittitian, Ricky Skerritt, who did not seek re-election after serving for two, 2-year terms. Skerritt became President in 2019 when he defeated Dave Cameron of Jamaica who served three terms.

In last Saturday’s elections Dr. Shallow won the unanimous confidence of all 8 voting members of Cricket West Indies.

The new Vice President of Cricket West Indies is Azim Bassarath, the President of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board. Bassarath received six votes after one Territory abstained, and the other voted against.

New President, Dr. Shallow has promised significant changes to the way the CWI operates going forward.

The changes will be atop four key pillars that include cricket development; human capital, commercial and marketing as well as governance.

In a recent News Conference prior to the elections, Dr. Shallow said that he intended to invest in the development of young cricketers from the grassroots to the senior level, while establishing a culture of pride and passion for West Indies cricket.

