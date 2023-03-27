South Africa defeats West Indies

Quinton de Kock’s sensational 100 off 44 balls propelled South Africa to a remarkable 6-wicket victory over the West Indies in a thrilling 2nd Twenty/20 International after a record-breaking knock from Johnson Charles at Centurion, in South Africa yesterday.

Charles’ astonishing 118 from 46 balls and an excellent 51 from Kyle Mayers got the West Indies to what looked to be a series-winning total of 258-5 off their 20 overs.

The former South Africa captain, De Kock had other ideas, and led his team to a sensational win, and the highest successful run chase in Twenty/20 Internationals.

By the end of the third over South Africa had scored 62 without loss, and they added an additional 20 runs from the next 18 deliveries. South Africa’s total of 102-0 from the first six overs is the highest powerplay score in a Twenty/20 International involving Test-playing nations, and it is the fastest first hundred runs scored in a Twenty/20 International involving a full ICC member.

In the process, De Kock scored South Africa’s quickest 50 from just 15 balls, and the fifth-fastest half-century in the shortest format.

De Kock should have been caught in the deep shortly after, but did not let up as he cruised to his maiden Twenty/20 International hundred, which took just 42 deliveries. He was dismissed by medium pacer, Raymon Reifer, caught by wicket-keeper, Nicholas Pooran soon after.

Reeza Hendricks (68 from 28 balls) picked up the slack, though he followed Rilee Rossouw (16) in heading back to the pavilion when the West Indies took wickets in swift succession in the 12th and 13th overs.

Romario Shepherd caught David Miller to hand West Indies a further flash of hope. Then three big hits from new captain, Aiden Markram (38) put South Africa back in control as they cantered to victory and levelled the series 1-1 with the final match tomorrow at 12.00 p. m.

The final scores yesterday, the West Indies 258-5 off 20 overs, South Africa 259-4 off 18.5 overs. South Africa won by 6 wickets with 7 balls remaining.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

